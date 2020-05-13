Chahatt Khanna Says She Has Been Subjected To Cyber-Crime By A Close Friend, Reveals That She Has Filed A Police Complaint

Chahatt Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Chahatt Khanna has been in the eye of the storm for a long time, with regards to her social media accounts. The actress, who became a household name with Bade Acche Lagte Hai, has been mostly in the news for her troublesome marriages first with Bharat Narsinghani and then Farhan Mirza. The actress who has been the frequent target of trolls for being a single mother, she recently deactivated her Instagram account, but not before she gave an ear-full to trolls. Chahatt Khanna Deactivates Instagram After Slamming Trolls Who Shamed Her For Being A Single Mother (View Post).

She also went on to admit that she was suffering from depression and was virtually in touch with her counsellor, in her interview. Chahatt went on to reveal, "Had I known it (depression) it would have been easy for me and my counsellor to rectify that point. We don't know where it comes from, where it vanishes and goes back. I don't know much about it. It's just that I am dealing with it and coming out of it in a healthy and most challenging way." Chahatt Khanna On Dealing With Depression During Lockdown: 'I'm In Constant Touch With My Counsellor via Video Call'.

And in another chat with TOI, Chahatt went on to reveal that her 'close friend' had once subjected her to cybercrime. Revealing that she has had to suffer through a traumatic experience, Chahatt opened up and said, "It seems, cybercrime has witnessed an increase during the lockdown. Let me tell you, it is so tricky that sometimes, you may not even realise that your social media account has been hacked. For example, if the hacker knows you well and uses the same password as you. This is exactly what happened to me. I recently had a showdown with an old friend of mine. I won’t take her name, but after that, a lot of things changed in my life. I started receiving marriage proposals online, random people started asking me out on dates, ‘I’ started sending friend requests to absolute strangers, and some nasty messages, purportedly sent by me from my social media handle, started surfacing. I was accused of the kind of things that I could never even think of. This is not the first time this ‘friend’ of mine has caused trouble. A close friend of mine had slipped into depression because of her."

She also revealed that she did file a police complaint, but with the police force stretched thin because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, it was becoming difficult to act on her complaint. "I did file a police complaint online twice, but so far, no action has been taken. I understand that the cops are busy tackling bigger challenges, currently. So much negativity can take a toll on anyone. I am not very active on social media anymore. We call such people toxic, but they are actually people full of misunderstandings and jealousy, who can never admit their mistakes. They have to undergo a long process of learning and healing. I wish such people love and wisdom. Love heals everything, I hope it helps them and me," concluded Chahatt.