Television beauty Chahatt Khanna has finally said goodbye to her old tattoo. Well, you know why this news means a lot to her? As her old ink had her ex-husband Farhan Mirza's name and so getting rid of it had felt the best thing ever. The gorgeous diva took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her new ink. Also, going by the caption, we think the actress waited for this moment from quite a long time. As seen in the pic, Khanna has covered up Farhan's name with a big lotus. She captioned the IG story as, "Wisdom, old tattoo gone finally." Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh Are Not Dating But Promoting Their Upcoming Single 'Quarantine Love'.

For the unversed, Chahatt and Farhan had an ugly separation wherein the former had accused the latter of sexual and mental harassment. After being in a marriage for almost five years, they filed a divorce which is under process. Currently, the actress is staying solo and she and Mirza have two daughters, Zohar and Amaira. Recently, rumours had it that Khanna is seeing Bollywood singer, Mika Singh. However, the news turned out to be untrue as the two just had teamed up for a music video. Chahatt Khanna On Dealing With Depression During Lockdown: 'I'm In Constant Touch With My Counsellor via Video Call'.

Check Out Chahatt Khanna's New Tattoo Below:

Chahatt Khanna's Instagram

Earlier in an interview with BT, Chahatt had opened up about the separation. She had said, "Leaving Farhan wasn’t an overnight decision. He had an inkling of what was coming. I put up with him because I feared being judged for the failure of my second marriage (The actor was previously hitched to Bharat Narsinghani). It’s not easy for any woman, as there is a lot of social stigma attached to it, but I’d had enough. So, just two days before my birthday this July, I decided to end the marriage that was anything but happy." Stay tuned!

