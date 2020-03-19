Coronavirus Outbreak: Mahesh Pandey's Vidya Team Namish Taneja and Meera Deosthale Distribute Atta, Rice And Pulses to Crew Members on Set

Vidya Cast Distribute Ration (Photo Credits: Agency)

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the stopping of all shoots including hit shows like Vidya. While the cast and crew gear up for self-quarantine, it is no secret that the daily wage workers on these sets remain most affected. In order to help them out, the lead actors of Mahesh Pandey’s Vidya, Meera Deosthale and Namish Taneja were spotted distributing atta and grains, basically things of daily utility, to these crew members. TV Actor Namish Taneja Hospitalised After Being Electrocuted During a Shooting Sequence.

Talking about the same, Meera says, “The situation right now is very scary. We were shooting till the 17th and banked some episodes so that the audience doesn’t miss watching the fresh episodes of Vidya. Health precautions were taken during the shoots. Mahesh Pandey sir has provided 5kgs dal, rice, and flour to each of the unit members so that they have food with them in the hour of need.

"Masks and sanitation were also provided on the set. And now we all are on quarantine. Wishing that this plaque goes away without taking any more lives. And may everyone be safe and healthy," said Meera. Federation of Western India Cine Employees To Distribute Ration At Filmistan Studios (Deets Inside).

Well, while social distancing is the need of the hour, it is gestures like these from a production house which show that unity still exists in humanity! Apart from individual efforts, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has also made provisions to provide more than 10000 daily wage workers with sacks of 15 kilos which will include five kilos of rice, two kilos dal, five kilos atta, some masala and other non-perishable items.