Coronavirus Outbreak: Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Team Skips One-Year Celebrations

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a happy occasion for Rajan Shahi recently. At a time when he had to postpone the launch of his new show Anupamaa in the wake of the spreading Coronavirus, his another show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the spin-off of his cult show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, successfully completed one year. While the milestone is a significant one for the team, keeping in mind the health h hazard that COVID- 19 is proving to be, the team refrained from any celebrations. Year Ender 2019: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Chhoti Sardaarni, Kaun Banega Crorepati: Some Of The Best Shows On Television This Year!.

A source from the sets if the show revealed, "Everyone was indeed very happy on the set as it is a big thing. However, they didn’t want to make a big deal and have a big celebration due to the current situation in the country. It didn’t feel right to celebrate when so many people were suffering due to the deadly COVID-19." Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Vatsal Sheth's Track To End In The Shaheer Sheikh - Rhea Sharma Show, Cast Throws Him A Farewell Party (View Pics).

On His Show’s Anniversary, Shaheer Posted a Picture of the Entire Team:

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is the story of Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) cousin Mishti (Rhea Sharma) who does not bow down to societal pressure or follow the age-old norms and prefers to question them at every given point. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles along with Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu) and Ritvik Arora (Kunal) as the parallel leads.