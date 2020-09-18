In a shocker of sorts, Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be making way for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Yes, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spin-off will soon be ending, thus giving away its 9 pm timeslot to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Earlier there was speculation that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 would replace Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, but looks like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be ending and soon.Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Makes a Comeback As Gopi Bahu And Drops A Hint About 'Gehna' (Watch Video).

"We learnt about the development today, after it was officially announced to us. We are still not clear about the last day of the shoot and telecast. We expect to get more clarity by the end of this month," a source associated with the show told Bombay Times. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Vishal Singh Aka Jigar Approached For the Rashmi Sharma Show.

However, producer Rajan Shahi confirmed the news to BT and said, "Those associated with the show has had an enriching and satisfying journey during its course. It was coming together of a great team — be it the actors, crew or technicians. The team had great synergy. While the journey is coming to an end, we welcome the decision with a smile, as ‘YRHPK' has been all about optimism and positivity." Shaheer Sheikh - Rhea Sharma Starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Completes 300 Episodes (View Post).

"It had a good run and we have created some great memories. The show has become a brand in itself and you never know, we might reunite later. I, too, learnt about the decision to wrap it up today. However, we will continue to shoot the way we have been — with the same energy and enthusiasm — till we bid adieu to the audience,” concluded the producer.

The reports also mentioned how with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 ending in Octoer, the show's timeslot has found its filler in a new show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' from October 5.

