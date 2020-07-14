Parth Samthaan tested COVID-9 positive a few days back leaving everyone shocked. He had just resumed the shooting of Kasauti Zindagii Kay along with many cast members. After his reports, many of the cast members underwent tests and thankfully, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Chauksy tested negative for the affliction. The shooting of the show has again come to a halt because of the same. Erica Fernandes however, hasn't received her test results yet. She took to Instagram to clarify about the rumours in regard to her tests. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Over Naagin 5! Karan Patel Drops the Ultimate Truth Bomb on How He Landed the Role of Mr Bajaj

Karan Patel's publicist informed TOI, "Karan Patel’s swab test has come out negative and all is good. He requests all to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry.” He didn't really have any shoot with Parth per se as he is the new joinee to the cast as Mr. Bajaj. Pooja Banerjee who plays Nivedita Basu in the show also tested negative along with Amna Shariff.

Erica's instagram shows...

Erica Fernandes Instagram Story

Earlier, informing about his tests, Parth had posted on Instagram, "Hi everyone, I have been tested Positive for COVID 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support." Shortly thereafter, Balaji Telefilms revealed that the shoot has been put on hold.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).