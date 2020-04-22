Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Arhaan Khan - Rashami Desai Controversy: 'He Is Harassing Her Mentally'

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's break-up saga is only turning murkier by the day. We all know how Arhaan Khan's lies and deceit of Rashami Desai were exposed by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13, after which Arhaan and Rashami's relationship was never the same. Soon entered Devoleena Bhattacharjee who unveiled to Rashami, all the things that Arhaan was telling in the outside world while she (Rashami) was still inside the BB13 house. Rashami shortly announced to the journalists inside the Bigg Boss house that she was done with Arhaan Khan. Shortly after the show ended, Arhaan and Rashami parted ways. Bigg Boss 13: From Arhaan Khan's Pardafaash to Sidharth Shukla's 'Aisi Ladki' Comment, 5 Controversies that Rashami Desai Tackled on the Reality Show.

However, recently, Rashami's bank statements and transactions were leaked online where transfers from small to exuberant amounts of money, were made from the actress' account into Arhaan Khan's. And the ex-couple spilt the dirt on each other regarding the same. Arhaan Khan Accuses Ex-Lover Rashami Desai of Making Her Bank Transactions Public; Actress Says ‘He Owes Me More Money’ (Read Details).

And now, in a conversation with TOI, Rashami's best friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up in the issue and said, "Rashami is my friend and she is strong enough to fight on her own. I support her, but at the same time, give her space as an individual. Rashami trusted a fraudster and is now paying for it. She trusted Arhaan and kept her belongings with him as she was in love with him. She had no clue about his real intentions. All thanks to Salman (Khan) sir, who exposed him, brought out the truth and opened Rashami’s eyes. However, she didn’t know that the signed cheques given to him would be misused like this. Arhaan took advantage of Rashami by all means and on every front, be it for her money or publicity. He is now harassing her mentally.” Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee States That Arhaan Khan Used to Perform Black Magic on Rashami Desai.

Devoleena, who never really made her dislike of Arhaan a secret and has spoken up against him on multiple occasions, inside and outside the Bigg Boss 13 house, slammed him for using Rashami's feeling for him for publicity. When quizzed about Arhaan alleging Rashami of trying to malign him, Devoleena laughed and told the portal, "Malign Arhaan? Really? Who is he? Who knew him before ‘Bigg Boss’? Besides, he got the show because of Rashami. She is a popular actress, who has been a part of the industry for around 18 years. In fact, Arhaan is trying to malign Rashami by resorting to cheap tactics. He is also claiming to be her business partner. It’s hilarious. Rehne ki toh jagah thi nahi Mumbai mein, business mein invest karne ke liye paise kahan se laya? On a serious note, I am worried for Rashami now. Arhaan has got enough publicity by using her name.” Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Tells Asim Riaz That He Will Kick His Ass, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals That Rashami Desai Did Not Know Of Arhaan Khan's Marriage (Watch Video).

Devoleena was also recently in the news for speaking up against Arhaan and threatened by one of his fans. The death threat got Devoleena extremely furious and she even brought it to the notice of Mumbai Police on Twitter. "I have nothing to do with anyone. I got a death threat from someone’s fan and for my safety, I brought it to the notice of the authorities concerned," Devoleena concluded.