Did You Know That Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra Was a Part of THIS 2014 Bollywood Film?

Paras Chhabra in Midsummer Midnight Mumbai (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Paras Chhabra won hearts by showing off his bindaas side on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Be it kissing Mahira Sharma on national TV or taking a sly dig at his now ex Akanksha Puri, the lad's killer attitude made him a fan favourite. Not just this, before entering the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Paras was already quite popular for winning MTV's Splitsvilla 5. But that's one fact about Chhabra, as did you know that the boy has also appeared in a Bollywood film? Yes, you read that right! The Baarish star was part of a thriller flick and was also the lead actor in the same. Paras' debut film was titled as Midsummer Midnight Mumbai (M3). It’s Official! Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma Confirm Doing a Film Together,

The interesting part here to note is that Paras' this B-town achievement is not even mentioned on his Wikipedia page and we wonder why? Coming back to his 2014 debut film, Chhabra essayed the role of Rahul in it opposite television fame Sara Khan. As you can guess it from the name, the film is a murder mystery. The movie revolves around the story of a man who walks into a police station to report his own murder. Paras in the film can be seen doing everything. Right from action to some steamy scenes, the film is a decent whodunit with a love triangle twist. Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to Get Married in the Next 21 Days? (Deets Inside).

Check Out the Trailer Of Midsummer Midnight Mumbai Below:

Here's The Poster Of The Movie Featuring Paras:

Midsummer Midnight Mumbai Poster

Well, it was recently when Paras confirmed to an entertainment portal that he is doing a Punjabi film with Mahira Sharma. This means that his upcoming flick will be his second time on the big screen. So, did you know about this hidden Bollywood secret of Paras? We bet you didn't. Stay tuned!