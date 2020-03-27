Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to Get Married in the Next 21 Days? (Deets Inside)

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma (Photo Credits: Insta)

This year Bigg Boss 13 gave us love stories like never before! Right from Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana to Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma, fans were happy to see some pyaar blooming inside the house. While AsiManshi made their relationship official after coming out of the show, PaHira (Paras and Mahira) are still playing peek-a-boo. Also, if you recollect, when Paras had entered the controversial show he was not single and was dating Akanksha Puri, but after getting connected with Mahira, the man broke up with Puri. Paras and Mahira's bond got so strong that the two also did a music video together titled, Baarish. Bigg Boss 13: Is Mahira Sharma ’Jealous' of Her Co-Contestant Shehnaaz Gill? (Watch Video).

As Mahira and Paras are inseparable souls, their fans also want them to see together and during an Instagram live session with Pinkvilla, a user asked Chhabra about his marriage plans with Mahira. To which the Splitsvilla winner went all LOL. He reacted to it by answering, “Yeh kab hua? (When did this happen). If Mahira and I are destined to get hitched, then we might just end up tying the knot in the next 21 days of lockdown. So, if we're bound to be together it might just happen.” Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's Music Video 'Baarish' Poster Out Now, And 'PaHira' Look Absolutely In Love.

Well, there was a chance for Paras to say no the fan on the shaadi question. But the way, he answered the query was indeed twisted... and you never know. Paras and Mahira created quite a stir on Bigg Boss. From getting cuddly and cosy on national TV to standing for each other during tough times, the two literally flashed couple goals. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the gossip from the Telly world.