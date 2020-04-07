Ekta Kapoor Wishes Papa Jeetendra On His 78th Birthday With An Adorable Video!

Ekta Kapoo, Jeetendra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The very charming veteran actor, Jeetendra celebrates his 78th birthday on April 7, 2020. Called as the 'Jumping Jack' of Bollywood, the star has been receiving a lot of good wishes and blessing from fans. But out of the numerous wishes, one which is standing out is from his daughter, Ekta Kapoor. The TV czarina took to her social media and shared a birthday wish for papa which is all about the Kapoors and their happy moments spent with each other. Indeed, the video message by Ekta for daddy dearest is nostalgic and how. Ekta Kapoor Compares Herself to Thanos After She Gets Rid Of All Her ‘Stones’ (Watch Video).

The shared post sees Jeetendra from his young days and also captures candid moments between the actor and his grandchildren. The clip also stars the birthday boy's wife Shobha Kapoor. Ekta captioned the post as, "Happy birthday papa! You are the most positive person I know. May you stay happy and have a long joyous life. You are a role model for all of us. Love you!" Looks like Ekta is too close to his father as her gesture proves it all. When Ekta Kapoor Approached Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for 'Naagin'.

Check Out The Ekta Kapoor's Post Below:

Happy birthday papa! You are the most positive person I know. May you stay happy and have a long joyous life. You are a role model for all of us. Love you! pic.twitter.com/lpYnK21ZLQ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 7, 2020

Jeetendra made his debut in Bollywood with V. Shantaram's Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne in 1964, but more than his acting chops it was the star's dancing moves which made him famous. Meanwhile, Ekta recently made news as she forsake her salary of one month which is Rs 2.5 crore so that her co-workers don't have to take the hit amid the COVID-19 crisis. Stay tuned!