When Ekta Kapoor Approached Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for 'Naagin'

Katrina Kaif, Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin is quite popular with a certain section of the society. Though it has its own fair share of haters, the show has managed to establish a set of audiences that wait for it season after season. However, the TV czarina initially had some different plans when it came to this folklore. The producer in her recent conversation with Film Companion revealed how she had approached Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for the same and why her attempts didn't go beyond that. Naagin 4: Nia Sharma’s Supernatural Drama Takes the 9th Spot, Will Rashami Desai’s Entry Save the Sinking Ship?

Speaking about how she wanted to make a movie on Naagin, Ekta said, “After The Dirty Picture, I decided to make Naagin as a film. I decided to take that concept to two actresses. I still remember, I went to Katrina and she told me, ‘After Dirty Picture, you want to make something pathbreaking’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I want to make Naagin.’ She looked at me and thought I had smoked something really nice. I think she wanted my dealer’s number, which of course is a joke. She was like, ‘Are you serious? You want to make something called Naagin in today’s time? Will people watch it?’ Then, I went to PC, it was around the time when she was going abroad.”

For the ones who are eager to know Priyanka's reaction to her proposal, Ekta revealed how the former Miss World had given her the consent. In her conversation with Pinkvilla, she further elaborated saying, "I had just mentioned it. I should have given the context. They did not know how big the folklore in India is. Priyanka had said yes, Katrina did not get the bigness of folklore but both these women are great women. They are women I admire and love. I am hoping to work with both of them in my career." While Nia Sharma’s Brinda Is Back For Revenge, Rashami Desai Steals The Show In Her Naagin 4 Promo (Watch Video).

Well, surely her plans of making a movie on Naagin didn't materialise but she was successful in turning it into a TV show. Besides Mouni Roy who starred as the first Naagin in her series, the producer has managed to rope in popular names like Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani in her next few seasons and it suffices to say that she wasn't completely wrong. The popularity of folklore in India is quite huge.