Elvish Yadav, aka Raosahab, 's journey in total began on his YouTube channel, where he used to create spoof videos, skits and other content. Gaining popularity from it, Elvish built a huge fanbase. As popularity came also came a number of controversies in Elvish's life. Here, we look at the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's most viral controversies. Elvish Yadav Case: Samples Collected From Noida Rave Party Confirm Presence of Snake Venom from Cobra and Krait Species.

Elvish Yadav and Dhruv Rathee

Massive controversy erupted when Elvish Yadav roasted Youtuber Dhruv Rathee in his video on The Kerala Files. Elvish stated that the video isfactually incorrect and accused Dhruv of spreading wrong information. This later went on to become a big online war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

Swara Bhasker and Elvish Yadav

Actress Swara Bhasker and Elvish Yadav, who share different political opinions, had a major internet battle when Elvish tweeted about how only Hindu temples had to pay tax in the country, to which Swara replied, "Liar liar! Chaddhi is Burning." This later became one of Elvish's most stretched online conflicts.

Elvish Roasting Bigg Boss Only To Join the Reality Show Later

Elvish, whose career started with roasting TikTokers, revealed in an interview that he would never go to a show with TikTokers. Raosahab couldn't stay true to his words and later joined Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT season 2 and also went on to win it.

Elvish Yadav Slap Controversy

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was embroiled in another controversy recently. A video of Elvish slapping a man at a restaurant went viral on social media. Elvish was seen slapping a man in the video and later storming out. He also later went on to give a clarification on the situation defending his actions.

Watch the Video Here:

Snake Venom Case

Among the numerous controversies surrounding the actors's life, the most viral was the one when the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was booked for supplying snake venom to a rave party in Noida. The Youtuber and five of his associates were arrested after 20 ml of snake venom and 9 poisonous snakes were recovered from their possession. In a fresh breakthrough, forensic reports suggest the usage of cobra and krait species of snakes seized from the party.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).