YouTuber and reality TV star Elvish Yadav paid a visit to Premanand ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner visited the revered spiritual guru's ashram in Vrindavan after learning about his ill health. Video from his visit has gone viral on the internet, where Elvish could be seen interacting with Premanand Maharaj and carefully listening to his words of guidance. He advises the internet personality to chant Fod's name daily for a blissful life. ‘Itna Bhi Down to Earth Nahi Hona Tha’: Netizens Troll Rinku Singh for Calling Elvish Yadav ‘Bhaiya’ After Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 Win (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Visits Premanand Maharaj

Elvish Yadav recently visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after learning about his health concerns. A video shared by Bhajan Marg on Instagram captured their interaction. In the video, Premanand Maharaj's associate tells him that Evish was visiting to pray for his good health. Responding to this, the saint says, "What can I say about my health? Both my kidneys have failed, but with the almighty's blessings, I can still speak with you all. His blessings are always there. But someday or the other, everyone has to go."

Premanand Maharaj’s Advice to Elvish Yadav

Premanand Maharaj then asked Elvish Yadav if he practised "naam jap" (divine name chant). When the YouTuber said that he didn't, the saint advised him to start practising it daily. He said, "You should start doing it daily, even a little. You are successful today because of your past good deeds. But what about today? Chant God's name. What will you lose? Chant 10,000 times daily. Will you do it?" Elvish promises the saint to do the "Radha" chant 10,000 times daily.

Premanand Maharaj added that public figures like Elvish Yadav have a huge influence over people. If he starts drinking and promoting alcohol, people will follow him. But if he utilises the opportunity to preach something positive, like chanting the divine name, people will happily follow it.

Elvish Yadav at Premanand Maharaj’s Vrindavan Ashram

Controversies Around Elvish Yadav

Born Siddharth Yadav, Elvish Yadav was a popular Haryana-based YouTuber who gained attention with his roast videos. After gaining fame, her entered the reality TV scene and absolutely dominated every show that he has taken part in. However, he has also grabbed headlines quite a few times due to controversies. In November 2023, Elvish was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly providing snake venom at a rave party in Noida. During a raid, the police seized 9 snakes and 20 ml of snake venom at the party. In March 2024, Elvish grabbed attention after he slapped fellow YouTuber Maxtern, aka Sagar Thakur. The incident sparked a lot of debate and discussion on social media. ‘Vish Se to Aapka Purana Naata Hai’: Salman Khan Takes Fun Dig at Elvish Yadav’s Snake Venom Case on ‘Bigg Boss 10’ Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav’s Professional Front

Elvish Yadav has had a fruitful 2025. After claiming the Roadies XX trophy with Gullu in June 2025, he recently won the culinary show Laughter Chefs Season 2 along with Karan Kundrra.

