Singer Rita Wilson arrived at the 2021 Emmy Awards wearing a black blazer and pants. She completed her outfit with a sequined black top and layered silver necklace. From head-to-toe, it was an all-black look for Rita. She even sported black open-toed heels at the occasion. Speaking of her hair, she chose to keep it wavy. Emmys 2021: RuPaul Creates History for Most Wins by Person of Colour at the Awards Show!

Rita's husband and legendary actor Tom Hanks has skipped this year's Emmys, which is being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Emmys 2021: Schitt’s Creek Cast's Reunion Grabs Limelight With Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Others in Attendance (Watch Video).

The 73rd edition of the annual awards show is taking place with a 'limited audience of nominees and their guests' at the venue due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the ceremony was held virtually.

