EPIC On to Host a Bigger, Better India Quotient Panga Season 2

India Quotient Panga Season 2 (Photo Credits: Agency)

Mumbai, 3rd April 2020: Once again, it’s time for people to test and boast their India Quotient! After an overwhelming response to Season 1 of IQ Panga aka India Quotient Panga, EPIC On – India’s Storytellers is ready to host a more exciting and challenging Season 2 of the daily digital quiz to engage audiences across age-groups on the platform. IN10 Media’s premium OTT platform, EPIC ON, gearing for a revamped avatar, bolstered with a wide variety of content and new formats, will run the daily quiz, from April 3 to April 18, between 9 am and 9 pm on the EPIC On app. COVID-19: 'Epicentre - 24 Hours in Wuhan' Documentary Showcases How The Chinese City Fought Against The Deadly Pandemic (Watch Video).

With gamification increasingly becoming an innovative tool for fun and interactivity, the distinctive India-themed quiz will host questions across history, politics, science, geography, current affairs, travel, food, movies and many more disciplines for participants to test their knowledge. To participate in the digital quiz, people have to log into EPIC On app through their mobile phones and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Participants have to answer a set of 10 questions as fast as they can and get the highest score, allowing them to flaunt their talent on the LIVE leaderboard every day. Winners will be announced on a daily, weekly basis and at the end of the quiz. EPIC Channel Announces New TV Show on World’s Largest Postal Service – India Post.

Brands like Club Mahindra, Cutis Skin Care, Wink & Nod, and GrabOn have come on board to gratify the winners with exciting prizes on a daily and weekly basis and a BUMPER prize by Portronics will be given to two lucky winners at the end of the quiz. Participants can download the EPIC On app and play IQ Panga for free.