Griha Laxmi Review: One of television's most popular faces, Hina Khan, takes the lead in EPIC ON's new thriller series, Griha Laxmi. The show tells the story of a woman who defies all odds to rise to the top of a crime syndicate through ingenious and daring means. Her path is fraught with risks, dangers, and difficult sacrifices, making for a gripping tale of an ordinary housemaid who must outwit some of the most dangerous men to achieve her goals. 'Griha Laxmi' Streaming Date and Time: Here's How You Can Watch Hina Khan's EPIC ON Series Online.

Created by Prahlad Kakar and directed by Rumaan Kidwai, Griha Laxmi stars Hina Khan as Laxmi, a domestic help in a fictional city called Betalgarh. True to its ominous name, the city is rife with drug trafficking and abuse. At the helm of the drug trade is Vikram Kaandpal (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), who answers to the elusive Karim Kazi (Chunky Panday), operating from Dubai.

Laxmi’s alcoholic and irresponsible husband, Milan (Manish Raisinghan), is neck-deep in debt to Surya (Hariish Kumar), Vikram’s sleazy brother, who has his own vile intentions toward Laxmi. In a twist of fate, Laxmi stumbles upon a stash of high-quality weed stored in a godown by Vikram’s men. She steals some and, with the help of her junkie neighbour, Maachis (Kunj Anand), repackages it as "Rani Chhap Purple." Her product becomes an instant hit, outselling Vikram’s supply and drawing his attention.

Meanwhile, an honest police officer, Balram Tokas (Rahul Dev), is transferred to Betalgarh to crack down on the drug menace. Adding to Laxmi’s troubles, her brother-in-law, Hemant (Abhishek Verma), works as a constable in Balram’s station, while Milan runs errands there.

Watch the Trailer of 'Griha Laxmi':

Griha Laxmi begins by introducing Laxmi’s plight and her discovery of the “pot of gold” that could change her life. It also sets up the key players shaping her journey. While the premise - an ordinary individual rising to power through illegal means - isn’t entirely novel, the screenplay adds fresh energy with gripping twists starting in the second episode.

A Still From Griha Laxmi

Unexpectedly, Laxmi doesn’t keep a low profile for long. Instead, she faces immediate danger, forcing her to rely on her street smarts and manipulate the misogyny of the men around her, who underestimate her at every turn. The series keeps the momentum going with one surprise after another, keeping viewers invested in Laxmi’s story. That said, not every twist lands perfectly; a couple of developments in the finale feel rushed and implausible, particularly given the buildup of certain antagonists. A character portrayed as a formidable threat should fully live up to that reputation, which the show doesn’t quite achieve.

A Still From Griha Laxmi

Despite these minor shortcomings, Griha Laxmi remains engaging, offering a female protagonist that works well on screen. Even if her methods are morally dubious, she is unapologetic about what she is doing because she just doesn't want to remain poor. Watching Laxmi expand her operation, recruit unexpected allies, and broker deals in unlikely places is thrilling. The show balances its dark themes with a layer of black humour, ensuring it doesn’t become overly grim. ‘Griha Laxmi’: Hina Khan’s Career-Defining Role Sees Her Defy Odds in EPIC ON’s New Show About Survival, Ambition and Sacrifice.

A Still From Griha Laxmi

Of course, Griha Laxmi owes much of its success to Hina Khan’s stellar performance, arguably her career-best. She convincingly portrays both the vulnerability and cunning of her character, making Laxmi a compelling underdog capable of toppling empires. One standout moment is a scene where Laxmi berates her husband for his shortcomings - an effective performance by Khan that highlights her range.

A Still From Griha Laxmi

Among the supporting cast, Dibyendu Bhattacharya shines as the menacing and unpredictable Vikram. Chunky Panday’s Karim Kazi, teased throughout the series, makes a strong entry in the penultimate episode. While his limited screen time is effective, it still feels like a missed opportunity not to explore his character further. Rahul Dev impresses as the dedicated cop, while Abhishek Verma, Manish Raisinghan, Kunj Anand, and Ankit Bhatia deliver good performances. It’s also refreshing to see Hariish Kumar and Shahbaz Khan back on screen after a long time.

'Griha Laxmi' Review - Final Thoughts

Griha Laxmi is a compelling watch that skillfully blends crime, drama, and dark humour while presenting a bold female protagonist who commands your attention. Hina Khan delivers a strong and effectual performance, anchoring the series with her nuanced portrayal of a woman determined to rise above her circumstances. Griha Laxmi is streaming on EPIC ON.

Rating: 4.0

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2025 12:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).