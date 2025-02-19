Satyajit Ray’s ‘Ganashatru’ Trends Online As CPCB Report Raises Alarms Over Rising River ‘Faecal Coliform’ Bacteria Levels at Maha Kumbh Mela – Where To Watch the Classic Film

Satyajit Ray was a filmmaker who consistently challenged blind adherence to religious traditions, a theme reflected not only in his films—such as the 1960 classic Devi—but also in his writings and interviews.

Feb 19, 2025 08:35 PM IST
Satyajit Ray’s ‘Ganashatru’ Trends Online As CPCB Report Raises Alarms Over Rising River ‘Faecal Coliform’ Bacteria Levels at Maha Kumbh Mela – Where To Watch the Classic Film
A Still From 'Ganashatru' (Photo Credits: IMDb)

If you’ve noticed Ganashatru trending on social media lately, there’s a reason behind it. A recent report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has gone viral amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The report highlights a rise in levels of ‘faecal coliform’ bacteria in the River Ganga near Prayagraj, following complaints from pilgrims about poor sanitation and open defecation along the riverbanks. However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dismissed the report, claiming that the pollution levels are lower than stated and that the water is not only safe for bathing but also for drinking. CPCB Report Says Improved River Water Quality Post-Monitoring; but Fecal Coliform Contamination Persists During Maha Kumbh Mela.

So, what does this have to do with a 35-year-old film? If you’ve seen Ganashatru, the Bengali classic by the late Indian cinema legend Satyajit Ray, you might notice striking parallels between the movie’s plot and the current situation surrounding the River Ganga, as well as the political reactions to the CPCB report.

All You Need to Know About 'Ganashatru'

Ganashatru was one of Satyajit Ray’s final films before he passed away on April 23, 1992. Released in 1990, this Bengali adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play An Enemy of the People stars Soumitra Chatterjee in the lead role, alongside Dhritiman Chatterjee, Shubhendu Chatterjee, Manoj Mitra, and Ruma Guhathakurta. The film follows Dr Ashoke Gupta (played by Soumitra Chatterjee), an honest and respected physician who discovers that an outbreak of jaundice in his town is linked to the polluted waters of a lake near a famous temple. He attempts to warn the townspeople about the dangers of consuming the contaminated water.

However, the temple trustees and local politicians, fearing that the disclosure would harm the temple’s profits, conspire to discredit the doctor and suppress his findings. Dr Gupta loses his job at the government hospital, and his family faces harassment. Yet, in true cinematic fashion, the doctor finds support from the town’s educated youth, and his interview and report eventually gain public attention, turning him into a local hero. Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary Special: 10 Movies of Legendary Director No Cinema Lover Must Miss and Where to Watch Them Online!

Where to Watch 'Ganashatru' Online

The full movie is available to watch for free on YouTube. It is also streaming on EPIC ON.

Why Netizens Are Remembering 'Ganashatru'

Ganashatru has long been praised for its critique of blind devotion and the exploitation of religious sentiments by politicians. The film premiered at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival and later won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali at the 37th National Film Awards. With its plot resonating strongly with the current rise in religious fervour and the CPCB’s recent findings, fans of the film are revisiting it and drawing connections to recent events.

'Critiqued Blind Faith'

'Enemy of the People'

'RIP Ray'

'Ganashatru Happening in Real Life'

Satyajit Ray was a filmmaker who consistently challenged blind adherence to religious traditions, a theme reflected not only in his films—such as the 1960 classic Devi—but also in his writings and interviews. Ganashatru remains a poignant reminder of his enduring relevance and the timeless nature of his storytelling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 08:35 PM IST.

