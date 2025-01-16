What if an ordinary housewife found herself at the centre of an extraordinary, high-stakes game? EPIC ON Originals' Griha Laxmi takes viewers on a gripping journey through the life of Laxmi, a seemingly ordinary woman whose world turns upside down when she stumbles upon an unexpected opportunity - and a dangerous secret. Starring Hina Khan in a career-defining role, Griha Laxmi introduces us to Laxmi, a housewife and household help in the fictional town of Betalgadh. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she finds a stash of weed during a police chase and decides to sell it to protect her family from a local goon. What begins as an act of desperation spirals into a journey of power, moral conflict, and danger. 'Griha Laxmi' Streaming Date and Time: Here's How You Can Watch Hina Khan's EPIC ON Series Online.

As Laxmi rises from washing dishes to running an illicit empire, the series peels back the layers of her transformation - both empowering and deeply unsettling. With her newfound status catching the attention of the formidable drug lord Vikram Khandpal (played by Dibyendu Bhattacharya), Laxmi must navigate an underworld fraught with challenges, all while concealing her double life from her family. "Laxmi’s story is about survival, but it’s also about ambition and sacrifice,” shares Hina Khan. “She’s a woman of extraordinary strength, forced to make impossible choices. Playing her has been an unforgettable experience."

Watch the Trailer of 'Griha Laxmi':

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network, shared his vision behind the show, stating, "Griha Laxmi is a reflection of EPIC ON’s commitment to bringing bold, thought-provoking content to the forefront of the OTT landscape. This series marks a significant step in our journey to redefine storytelling and deliver narratives that resonate deeply with our diverse audience." EPIC ON’s ‘Griha Laxmi’: Hina Khan Expresses Gratitude to Prahlad Kakar, Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me Laxmi’ (See Pics).

Sourjya Mohanty, COO, EPIC ON, added, "As an OTT platform, our core focus is on curating unique and diverse subjects, continually elevating our content and shows. With Griha Laxmi, we offer a gripping narrative that explores a woman’s struggles and strengths while navigating the complexities of life’s challenges."

Directed with a keen eye for suspense and heart-pounding drama, Griha Laxmi offers more than just edge-of-your-seat thrills. It delves into themes of family, survival, and the cost of straying into morally grey territory, offering a powerful commentary on resilience in the face of adversity. The show also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Chunky Pandey as the sly Karim Kaazi, Rahul Dev as Balram Tokas, Harish as Surya, Abhishek Verma as Hemant, Ankit Bhatia as Freddy, and Kunj Anand as Machis.

Griha Laxmi promises to be more than just a series - it’s an unforgettable experience that challenges perceptions and celebrates resilience. Don’t miss the chance to witness Laxmi’s extraordinary journey, streaming soon on EPIC ON.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).