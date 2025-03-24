Hina Khan shocked her fans last year after she announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Since then, the popular television actress has not only undergone treatment but also inspired others with her resilience, positive mindset, and fighting spirit. She made her acting comeback with EPIC ON's gripping series Griha Laxmi. The OTTPlay Awards 2025 were held in Mumbai on Saturday (March 22), attended by several actors. Hina Khan shone bright at the event as she received the honour for the Promising Actor (Female) for her role as Lakshmi in Griha Laxmi. ‘Griha Laxmi’ Review: Hina Khan Impresses As ‘Queen of Betalgarh’ in This Thrilling EPIC ON Series! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday (March 23), Hina Khan shared a video of her accepting the Promising Actor (Female) award for her powerful role in EPIC ON's Griha Laxmi. Along with the clip, the actress penned an emotional note and wrote, "In all these 16 years of my career I have won plenty of awards but I have never posted a winning speech or a stage interaction after an award. But this one was very special. Because while shooting for Grahlakshmi I was going through a very hard time and a lot happened after it. This is the first one for GRIHALAXMI.. congratulations team GrihaLaxmi."

Expressing her gratitude to the entire team of Griha Laxmi, she added, "This award is for the whole team of Grahlakshmi. The entire cast and crew and everyone else. But a special mention to my dear friend @kaushikizardar

You were the one who produced it, you were the one who handled everything and you made sure we get the best from this, each of us. I apologise, I completely blanked and could not take your name there, all the outpouring love kinda overwhelmed me in the situation. Thank you @theepicon @aditya_pittie for giving me Laxmi." ‘My Chemos Are Over’: Hina Khan Shares Major Health Update Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Attends Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Hina Khan turned heads as she confidently showed off her natural hair, ditching her wig amid her cancer battle. She radiated grace and style, rocking a chic bob at the star-studded event. The series, directed by Rumaan Kidwai, also stars Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in crucial roles. Hina Khan, who has been openly sharing her journey through cancer, recently revealed that her chemotherapy is over and she is now undergoing immunotherapy.

