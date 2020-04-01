COVID-19: 'Epicentre - 24 Hours in Wuhan' Documentary Showcases How The Chinese City Fought Against The Deadly Pandemic (Watch Video)

Epicentre- 24 Hours In Wuhan Documentary (Photo Credits: Agency)

After showcasing the finest of documentaries from around the globe, DocuBay, the premium video-on-demand membership platform by IN10 Media Network, is back with yet another story about the novel Coronavirus outbreak, that not only shook China, but also took the entire world in its grip, so much so that everything has come to a standstill. Titled ‘EPICENTER: 24 HOURS IN WUHAN’, the 50-minutes feature tells a humane and compassionate story and also highlights how the people of Wuhan city fought against the COVID-19 outbreak. Epicentre of COVID-19 Pandemic, China to Host Asian Youth Games in 2021.

The city of Wuhan', located in the centre of Hubei province, is a highly-populated area and one of the main industrial and technological zones of China. Millions set out across the country to see family during the Lunar New Year, China's biggest festival, had their plans changed as deadly pneumonia-like virus started making news outside of the city of Wuhan. China Reopens Wuhan’s 'Wet Markets' That Sell Bats, Pangolins For Human Consumption, After COVID-19 Effect Declines.

Just before Lunar New Year the city of Wuhan went into lockdown to fight the novel virus named ‘COVID-19’. The coronavirus which was spreading rapidly through the city, as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people went about their lives, was proving deadly to elderly or weak patients. The city administration mobilized to fight the virus, with healthcare workers at the frontline. China Hiding Real Coronavirus Death Toll Figures of Wuhan? Local Estimates Show 42,000 Might Have Died Due to COVID-19, Says Report.

Get a glimpse of the herculean efforts by healthcare workers to deal with this unprecedented crisis in the EPICENTER.