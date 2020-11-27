Netflix's latest reality-based show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is finally live on the OTT platform. When the trailer of this docu-drama dropped online we had told you how the premise of this one reminds us Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While critics are still busy watching and analysing the show, netizens, on the other hand, have been talking about it and well the early reactions are not very welcoming. Yes, Twitterati is in no mood to calm down and have been slamming Netflix's glamorous attempt left, right and centre. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Trailer: This Netflix Show Is Giving Us Quite A Keeping Up With the Kardashians Vibe (Watch Video).

From talking about how the Bollywood wives are faking their accent, tagging the show a yawnfest to even targeting the casting, Twitterverse is clearly not pleased with Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. While we definitely thought that the show will garner mixed reviews as it's not everyone's cup of tea, however, what we see suggests that the show is a flop. Here check out some reactions below. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Karan Johar Issues a Statement, Assures Madhur Bhandarkar that the Series Will Not Exploit His Work.

Karan Johar, Are You Listening?

For the casting of the wives in #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives what exactly was the criteria!? To be more infamous than the husbands!?? 🤔 just wondering..also this tweet didn’t sound so rude in my head🤦🏻‍♀️ — Ramneek @RP (@RamneekPantal) November 27, 2020

Asprin Time!

All these ladies got me like- #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/H3nL5zhyPg — there it is, parashite 🌼 | @katyperry (@hugeasmammoth) November 27, 2020

Umm?

Oh My God! Ahahahahaha Did anyone see the #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives trailer? Why in the world would anyone be interested in their lives ffs? Are they trying to be the Bollywood Kardashians? Aur kitna neeche giroge? — #StayedHome #WhereDidTheTimeGo? (@sea_rads) November 27, 2020

Hahaha!

THE ACCENTS JESUSSSS #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — cool honey cool honey (@foggedcIarity) November 27, 2020

In Bigg Boss Style!

Beep...

Well, after looking at the tweets above, we feel it is better to avoid the show and not ruin the weekend. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is based on the life of four celebrity wives (Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey) wherein we get a sneak peek into their stylish, over the top and sassy lifestyle. It also showcases how the ladies manage their lives, family and businesses. This one is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. Stay tuned!

