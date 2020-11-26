For the ones who aren't aware, Madhur Bhandarkar had recently tweeted about how the title of Karan Johar's next web production coincides with his own. He had further requested the filmmaker and his team to reconsider changing their show's title. The web series in question here was Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that starred star wives like Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Gauri Khan in a guest appearance. While Karan didn't react to the controversy all this time, he has finally issued a statement with a humble request.

Karan in his statement has apologised to Madhur Bhandarkar for any grievance that has been caused to him in the past couple of weeks. He has further assured the Chandni Bar filmmaker that his web series will in no way coincide with his future project and that the audience, format and even the title of his web series will not in any manner exploit his future work. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Trailer: This Netflix Show Is Giving Us Quite A Keeping Up With the Kardashians Vibe (Watch Video).

Check Out His Statement

Karan has further requested the filmmaker to move away and onward from this and keep making exceptional content from their audiences. It was a rather humble statement and Madhur Bhandarkar is yet to revert to it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).