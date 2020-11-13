Have you ever wondered what it is like to be a celebrity wife? Are you the one who always wanted to have a sneak peek into the life of the star wives? Then guess what, Netflix just fulfilled your wish as a show namely Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is coming to the OTT platform on November 27. The trailer of this sassy show is out and we bet it'll make you cringe but at the same, you'll also get addicted to it. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapur), Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) showcasing to the world how they live life queen size. Bombay Rose Trailer: Gitanjali Rao's Animated Film Captures Essence of the Maximum City in Bollywood Style (Watch Video).

The trailer starts with the glimpse of the four ladies and we hear a voiceover saying that Bollywood star wives life is not glam all the time, as it can be mundane too. Ahead we see their introductory part and Seema confessing that she DMs Kim Kardashian regularly. And that's when we feel how this series is an inspired desi version of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. You'll agree with us once you watch it! Mismatched Trailer: Prajakta Koli And Rohit Saraf’s Netflix Drama Involves Friendships, Romance, Career And Much More! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Going by the glimpse, we feel it will be quite a loved series in India, as who does not like some inside deets from Bollywood celebrity wives. Watch these BFFs navigate through the ups and downs of parenthood, profession and friendship. Stay tuned!

