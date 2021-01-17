Ekta Kapoor is known as the queen of soaps. However, over the years, she has also been churning some bold content for her OTT platform. The best part about her shows is that it shows you the reality, even though it's sexy or harsh. Her Gandii Baat franchise is one of the most successful series from the lot as it's hot and happening. Now, the latest trailer of Gandii Baat Season 6 is finally out and it serves you an 'oh la la' story with a mystery murder twist. Gandii Baat Season 5: Lakshya Handa And Aalya Singh's Colourful Erotic Scene Gets Leaked Online (Watch Video).

The said erotic season will stream on ALTBalaji from January 21, 2021. Having said that, the trailer is typical and hot AF. Starring Mahima Gupta, Kewal Dasani, Alisha Khan, Deepak Gupta, Nidhi Mahawan and more, if you are into raunchy plus mysteries stories, then this one is just for you. All in all, the trailer looks okay-ish and apt for viewers who are looking for content that is on the bolder side. Gandii Baat Actress Anveshi Jain to Play a Sexologist in Her Telugu Debut Film ‘Commitment’.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

After Gandii Baat Season 5's great success, the makers could not keep calm and so they went ahead with season 6. And well, as per the previous track records, this one will also be fan's favourite in no time. So, how did you find the trailer? Yay or nay? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

