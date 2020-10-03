Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji is back with another season of Gandii Baat. This will be the fifth season of the show and reportedly it's going to convey bold youth-related stories. The previous four seasons of the series were a huge hit owing to the storyline as well as some super steamy scenes. Gandii Baat Season 5 is set to premiere from October 8, 2020. However, before its official release, a video from one of the episodes starring Lakshya Handa and Aalya Singh has gone viral which sees the two getting intimate. Aabha Paul Hot & XXX-Tra Sexy Photos: 11 Pics of Gandi Baat 3 and Kamasutra 3D Actress Will Tempt You to Follow This Internet Sensation on Instagram.

In more than a minute clip, we see Lakshya and Aalya literally making out. While the man can be seen shirtless, the girl, on the other hand, is seen wearing pinkish-red lingerie. At the end of the video, the two also colour each other. Quite erotic must say. FYI, Handa has been part of TV serial Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki whereas Singh is new to the showbiz. Gandii Baat 3: These BTS Pictures From the Sets of Lalit Bisht and Sheeva Rana Starrer Will Make You Binge-Watch the Show.

Check Out Gandii Baat 5's Leaked Video Below:

This particular romantic scene is from the episode title as 'Madhosh Madan' where Lakshya Handa will essay the role of Chandan. Earlier, while speaking about the show, Lakshya had said, "It feels really great to be part of such a popular franchise and I'm really excited about the show for it always manages to offer fans a number of different stories packed an amazing concept all together."

