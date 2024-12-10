Comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, has grabbed everyone's attention yet again for the wrong reasons, this time due to a performance by a contestant named Priyanka Halder (Gandii Baat fame). Popular for its bold jokes and guest appearances, the show made headlines after contestant Priyanka Halder and her costume-cutter friend Mohammad Adil faced criticism from netizens for their on-stage act. Samay Raina To Invite Kusha Kapila’s Ex-Husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia on ‘India’s Got Latent’ After Ugly Divorce Roast? Here’s What We Know.

Priyanka Halder Faces Criticism for Her ‘India’s Got Latent’ Performance

The latest episode of India's Got Latent featured special guests Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and singer Tony Kakkar. In the episode, Priyanka Halder, who appeared alongside her designer friend Mohammad Adil, stirred controversy with their dress-ripping act on stage. Priyanka, wearing a red bodycon dress, was seen having her outfit ripped by Adil to create artistic designs and present an artistic result. Initially, their performance received praise from the audience. However, things turned pretty ugly after Samay asked Priyanka about her personal life.

Priyanka shocked Samay Raina and other panellists when she revealed that she was married and a mother to a 15-year-old son. Samay later asked Priyanka whether her better half was fine with the things she did. In response, Priyanka revealed that her husband had no idea about her professional life, leaving everyone stunned. She further shared that her husband lives in Nagpur and works for the Indian Railways. She added that he would probably learn about all these things once the episode of India's Got Latent aired, but she felt he wouldn’t have a problem with it.

Watch Episode 11 of ‘India’s Got Latent’:

As soon as episode 11 of India's Got Latent landed on YouTube, a clip featuring Priyanka Halder went viral online. The majority of netizens criticised her for cheating on her husband and also called her act with Adil inappropriate for a married woman and a mother. One user wrote, "her husband & son both deserve better", while another wrote, "Husband is living in another city & she’s out here pulling such stunts with her so called friend while he has no clue If your partner or family is trusting & giving you freedom & you’re taking advantage of it".

Netizens React to Priyanka Halder’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Performance

A User Wrote ‘Her Husband and Son Deserve Better’

Another User Wrote -

Who Is Priyanka Halder?

Priyanka Halder is an actress based in Mumbai who has allegedly been in several bold movies. Her most famous work is in Ektaa Kapoor's production house Alt Balaji's web series Gandii Baat. She also appeared on the popular crime series Crime Patrol 100, hosted by Anup Soni. She has over 15.3k followers on Instagram. According to her latest social media update, Priyanka Halder is currently filming for season 4 of Alt Balaji's show Utha Patak. Poonam Pandey on ‘India’s Got Latent’: Audience in Splits as Samay Raina Roasts Controversial Actress, Asks ‘Who Doesn’t Know Poonamji?’ (Watch Video).

Priyanka Halder's Instagram Post

Have you watched episode 11 of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent? If yes, share your thoughts regarding it in the comment section below.

