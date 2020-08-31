Producer Rashmi Sharma recently announced that the second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya will soon be in the works. As per reports, actors Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who played Kokilaben and Gopi in the previous season were roped in. However, in an exclusive interview with LatestLY, Rupal Patel has refuted rumours of doing the show. And now, in a chat with Bombay Times, the original Gopi Bahu, Giaa Manek has opened up on the second season of her show and also on not being approached for the role of Gopi again. EXCLUSIVE: Giaa Manek Aka Gopi Bahu Reacts To 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Meme , Says 'Within 30 Minutes, My Inbox Was Full Of People Sending Me the Video That Had Gone Viral'.

Says Giaa, "I have had fans messaging me about this. I’ve always told them that an actor’s job is just to act and rest is on the channel and the producer about whether they want to come up with the second season and who they want to cast. It’s in their hands." 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Video Fans Can Rejoice as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Returns with Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu.

She further added that she has no ill-will for not being approached for the show again. "Not at all! I have lived the journey of Gopi bahu. Even when Devoleena joined the show as the new Gopi bahu, I never had any anger for her because, at the end of the day, everyone is doing their job. If not her, someone else would have done it. I don’t know much about the second season, but if they have cast Devoleena again, I am happy for her. I have got so much love from the show and people are making memes even after 10 years. I don’t feel bad about not being approached for the second season," said Giaa. EXCLUSIVE: Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben Opens Up On The Viral Song 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', Says ' It's Nothing Short Of An Award To See My Audience Entertained By Me'.

She also went on to state that she wanted to move on to explore greener avenues. "I can’t be Gopi bahu all my life. Actors want to play different characters because we don’t want to limit ourselves. If I keep playing Gopi bahu throughout my career, how will it add to my growth? I am greedy as an artiste and I feel fortunate to be blessed with versatile opportunities,” concluded Giaa.

