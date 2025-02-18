Famous People Born on February 18: February 18 is marked by the birth of several famous personalities across various fields. Spiritual leader Ramakrishna Paramahansa was born on this day, inspiring generations with his teachings. In entertainment, John Travolta, the iconic Hollywood actor, and Park Shin-hye, a popular South Korean actress, celebrate their birthdays. Music lovers recognise this day for the birth of Dr. Dre, the legendary rapper and producer, and J-Hope, a member of BTS. Indian film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker, and actors Matt Dillon, Giaa Manek, and Vrushika Mehta also share this birth date. 18 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 18 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ramakrishna Paramahansa (1836-1886) J-Hope Manu Bhaker John Travolta Dre Park Shin-hye Matt Dillon Sajid Nadiadwala Giaa Manek Vrushika Mehta

