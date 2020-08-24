'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' is the next hottest and biggest thing on the internet today. Over the weekend, a clip from Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya went viral and became an internet sensation. The clip in question sees Kokila (Rupal Patel) berate Rashi (Rucha Hasabnis) for causing an empty cooker to explode in the kitchen and frame Gopi (Giaa Manek) for it. Musician Yashraj Mukhate added some music and background effects and the video has been the talking point, ever since. EXCLUSIVE: Giaa Manek Aka Gopi Bahu Reacts To 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Meme, Says 'Within 30 Minutes, My Inbox Was Full Of People Sending Me the Video That Had Gone Viral'.

LatestLY, got in touch with actress Rupal Patel, the woman behind the iconic Kokila Modi character, to talk about the viral video and here's what she said, "I am so honoured, humbled very happy. I also appreciate Yashraj (Mukhate) for the lovely composition. It was a pleasant shock and I had never thought my dialogues will be turned in to a composition. I feel Kokila Modi was a lifetime role for me. And such funny videos are both relatable and a huge stressbuster. I am an artist and entertaining my audience is my purpose and when such things happen, its nothing short of a reward. I feel so fortunate that this video suddenly came our way and so thankful for this stressbuster." Help! This Musician Made a Song Out of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Clip and We Can't Stop Playing It (Watch Video).

She continued, "Never in my wildest imagination did I feel my dialogues will so beautifully be recreated and that too hilariously. I want to express my gratitude to the channel and Rashmi Sharma for this lifetime role. I am also grateful to Yashraj for creating a beautiful People are liking the video and many more will come and thrill the audience," concluded Rupal.

