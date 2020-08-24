Over the weekend, a scene from Star Plus' daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya went viral. The scene in question was that of Kokila Modi (Rupal Patel) unveiling Rashi's (Rucha Hasabnis) evil deed of emptying the cooker that Gopi (Gia Manek) placed on the stove, causing an explosion in the house. Kokila is seen decoding how Rashi emptied the cooker and cleverly placed the blame on Gopi. And musician Yashraj Mukhate turned the scene into a viral video. Help! This Musician Made a Song Out of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Clip and We Can't Stop Playing It (Watch Video).

Yashraj added music and effects to Kokila's dialogue, "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha" and we are still not over the video, which will make you go ROFL, guaranteed. Kokilaben's Viral 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Song Has Chef Vikas Khanna Crack Up! (Read Tweet).anek

We spoke to Gia Manek exclusively about the video and the actress who played the role of Gopi Bahu in the show for 2 years, told us, "It's really creative of this person to think of taking this scene and making it into a song. It is really out of the box."

She continued, "When I first saw it, I was surprised and taken aback and thought nothing of it. Within 30 minutes, my inbox was full of messages of people sending me the video. I quickly checked my Twitter and saw the video was viral. I feel immensely grateful to have been a part of a show like this."

This is not the only viral meme from the show. Giaa's character Gopi was also shown washing her on-screen husband Ahem's (Mohammad Nazim) laptop on Rashi's saying. Ask her about the viral memes and the actress replies,"Actually in the past 7-8 years, there have been 3-4 such memes but the laptop one was at the top."

Recalling how not just that, but every scene was memorable, Giaa told us that after every shot, she and co-star Rucha Hasabnis would break into peals of laughter and such was her bond with all of her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-stars. Well, we are glad that not just re-runs but the show's content is also entertaining the audience after 3 years of the show shutting down.

