Gul Khan Confirms Nazar 2 After Season 1 Starring Monalisa Wraps Up, Pens Emotional Post For Leads Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput (View Pic)

Gul Khan, Niyati Fatnani, Harsh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gul Khan's supernatural outing on television titled Nazar, was quite well received by the audience and also made frequent appearances on the TRP list too. Starring Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles, went on-air in July 2018 and was initially only supposed to be a finite series of 100 episodes. However, after the show garnered good ratings, the channel gave it an extension until the show garnered good TRPs. At present, the show is running strong at 400 plus episodes. However, it will soon end, only to make way for a second season. Yes, Nazar 2 is on the way. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Nazar Actress Sonyaa Ayodhya Marries Restaurateur Harsh Samorre In A Grand Rajasthani Wedding (View Pics).

Confirming the same was producer Gul Khan, who in a heartfelt post, announced Nazar's return but also thanked leads Niyati and Harsh for their hard work and dedication towards the show.

Read The Producer's Post Below:

Nazar trailed the story of the Rathod Family, who is under the nazar (evil eye) of a 251-year-old daayan Mohana. On discovering that her way to attain immortality is to suck on the life of the Rathod clan scion Ansh (Harsh Rajput) who also happens to be her son, Mohana (Monalisa) tries every trick in the book to achieve her evil ends, while Piya (Niyati Fatnani) who is a daivik (woman blessed with powers of Goddess Durga) at every step of the way, saves Ansh and his family.