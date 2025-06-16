Monalisa Bhosle’s emotional and inspiring journey from selling flower garlands at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to starring in the newly released music video Saadgi has become the talk of the town. Her debut alongside singer-composer Utkarsh Singh has captured the minds of the public, not only because of her backstory but also due to the raw, unaffected presence Monalisa brings to the screen. Saadgi is a romantic and soulful song that showcases simplicity, innocence, and real emotions - qualities that viewers feel Monalisa embodies effortlessly. The music video is directed by Abhijeet Nag. 'Mahakumbh Ki Monalisa' Gets Makeover, Garland Seller-Turned-Viral Sensation For Dusky Skin Beauty Captured Getting Hair and Makeup Done in New Video (Watch).

Monalisa Bhosle’s Music Video ‘Saadgi’ – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshsinghofficial_)

Viewers React to Monalisa Bhosle and Utkarsh Singh’s Music Video 'Saadgi'

Reactions have poured in across social media and YouTube, with many viewers describing her as a natural beauty and praising her innocent face and graceful expressions. One user commented, “Stay blessed sister… very good creativity brother,” while another wrote, “She deserves more success, ignore negative people, you are so beautiful Monalisa.”

Several comments appreciated her eyes, her natural smile, and her overall screen presence, with remarks like, “wow nice song sir, beautiful Monalisa,” and “This is what real talent looks like, rooted and unfiltered.”

Reactions to Monalisa Bhosle and Utkarsh Singh’s Music Video 'Saadgi':

Monalisa and Utkarsh Singh Share Good Chemistry

The chemistry between Monalisa and Utkarsh Singh has also been widely appreciated, with many fans saying their innocent portrayal of love is a welcome break from the usual glamour-heavy presentations in music videos today. "This feels like old-school r

Monalisa Bhosle Calls Her Maha Kumbh Spotting and Transformation 'Lucky' in Viral Interview – See Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While the response has been overwhelmingly positive, there have been a few critical voices. Some dismissed the video of Saadgi as too plain or called the visuals ‘Chapri (wannabe),’ though these views were often countered by supporters asking others to not judge harshly and give space to newcomers with real stories and talent. Many encouraged Monalisa to keep shining despite the criticism, saying things like, “Haters will hate, but this girl deserves all the love coming her way,” and “She’s the kind of person who brings depth to the industry.”

Monalisa Bhosle Film Debut Controversy

For Monalisa Bhosle, this moment isn’t just about one music video; it’s about rewriting a narrative. Her name had previously come up in connection with The Diary of Manipur, a film that has recently been caught in a controversy after the director Sanoj Mishra lodged a complaint alleging sabotage of the project. Mishra had also been falsely implicated in a rape case. Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Director Sanoj Mishra in THIS Film! Shooting To Begin Soon (Watch Video).

Monalisa Bhosle Set for Bigger Things in Showbiz

In just a few days of release, the Saadgi video has crossed over 6 lakh views across platforms. The video is also trending on YouTube Music and is gaining popularity on other streaming services like Gaana and Spotify. While her film debut awaits clarity, her music video Saadgi has placed Monalisa firmly in the public eye as a performer with potential and presence. With viewers rooting for her and the industry watching, her story is already resonating with many. Monalisa Bhosle’s debut might just mark the beginning of something much bigger.

