Over the weekend, we saw Himanshi Khurana return to the newsstands, not for her work, but her speculated break-up with her Bigg Boss 13 beau Asim Riaz. Speculation surrounding their split started when Himanshi shared some poetry on heartbreak. She followed it up with an IG story post where she professed her love to her beau with the words, "They don't love you like I love you." Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Her Long-Distance Relationship With Asim Riaz, Says 'We Respect Each Other's Space'.

However, AsiManshi fans can heave a sigh of relief as the pair is very much together and in love with each other. Shutting up all these break-up rumours, Himanshi posted another lovely picture of the duo from the BB13 house and captioned it, "Dhyaan se suno, Kisi ki mat suno." Message received Himanshi! Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s Sweet Romance Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Post Below:

Himanshi Khurana's Instagram Story

This isn't the first time that Asim and Himanshi have had to deal with break up rumours. The pair have often found themselves at the receiving end of such gossip considering they are in a long-distance relationship. However, the pair remains unfazed and happy, contrary to all these rumours.

