Bigg Boss 13's power couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana might have not won BB13 but they sure won millions of hearts. The actors, destines to meet and fall in love in the house are currently in a very secure relationship and also share a very professional work relationship as well. Monikered 'AsiManshi' by their fans, Asim resides in Mumbai and Himanshi in Chandigarh. However, they would divide their time between the metro cities before lockdown played havoc with their lives, which has led to multiple speculations of all not being well between the two. Bigg Boss 13 Fame Couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Approached For Nach Baliye 10, Confirms Latter.

However, Himanshi Khurana recently put an end to all those rumours once and for all and went on to say that she does not believe in relationships being long or short distance and that everything is in one's head. "I don't believe in this short and long-distance relationship. It is all in your mind. There are so many stories we are getting to hear about how husband-wife and couples are fighting with each other after staying together for a long period. Everyone wants their other half to go to work and give space," Himanshi told ETimesTV. Asim Riaz's Latest Post Puts Lovers' Tiff Rumours To Rest, BB13 Hunk Shares A Glimpse of Music Video With Ladylove Himanshi Khurana (View Post).

Explaining how it is with Asim and herself, Himanshi revealed, "We both are working, so we are not able to talk to each other that much. When he gets free, I am working, when I get free he's working. But we make sure to try and talk to each other at least once in a day and ask about each other's health, daily routine. We respect each other's space and try to balance that we don't lose focus about work." No Breakup! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Are Still A Couple, Confirms The Bigg Boss 13 Runner-Up (Read Tweet).

All praises for her boyfriend and how he treats her with utmost love and respect, Himanshi concluded by saying, "He is very expressive and any girl would love to have a partner or boyfriend like him. I don't express that much so I get judged a lot. I am a little superstitious when it comes to romance, I feel nazar lag jaati hai. He is a very nice person."

