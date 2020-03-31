Hina Khan Sketches a Map of India in Lock and Chain, Says ‘It Is Inspired by the Current Situation of Our Beloved Country’

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the nationwide lockdown, actress Hina Khan took to sketching to show the present situation of the country. Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain. "My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. Hina Khan Shares A Video Showing Police Harassing Vegetable Vendors During Lockdown, Urges Mumbai Police To Take Action.

This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge," She wrote alongside the image. She added: "And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown #21DayLockDown #StayIndoors#Meditation #SketchingTime." Hina Khan’s Debut Film Lines Bags ‘The Best Feature Film’ At The New York Cinematography Awards (View (Post)

Hina Khan Sketches a Map of India Inspired by Current Times

Hina's sketch currently has over 373K likes on the photo-sharing website.