Hina Khan Shares A Video Showing Police Harassing Vegetable Vendors During Lockdown, Urges Mumbai Police To Take Action

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The entire world currently is fighting against the deadly coronavirus. With an aim to lessen the spread of the bug, Indian PM Narendra Modi has taken severe measures and has declared 21 days lockdown in the country. This means only if necessary people should leave their houses. Amid this, essential services and commodities will be available for the janta. However, to spread awareness many celebs are also doing their bit. One such celebrity is telly actress, Hina Khan who took to her micro-blogging site, Twitter and shared a disturbing video which sees a few police officials behaving ruthlessly with the vegetable vendors. The video has been earlier shared by a Twitter user. Superstar Kamal Haasan to Convert His Old House Into a Temporary Hospital to Combat COVID-19.

In the clip shared by Hina, one can see the officials creating chaos on the road by throwing away the vegetables and breaking other things of the vendors with their lathis. Well, in a worldwide outbreak as such the only way to eradicate the virus is by mutually cooperating with one another and well the video tells another story altogether. The TV actress via her post has urged the Mumbai Police to look into this matter. Hina Khan Lashes Out At KRK For Trolling Her Movie Hacked, Says 'I Have Worked My A** Off To Reach Where I Am'.

Check Out The Video Shared By Hina Khan Below:

My god 💔💔💔 @MumbaiPolice kindly look into it 🙏 This should not happen.. https://t.co/wsD1AzXvEB — HK (@eyehinakhan) March 25, 2020

From the moment, Hina shared the video online, the said clip has received numerous re-tweets, likes and comments in no time. Khan has been spreading positivity via her social media amidst the coronavirus pandemic and had earlier also taken the #SafeHandsChallenge. Indeed, celebs can educate the masses and how and Hina Khan is one such example. Stay tuned!