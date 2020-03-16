Hina Khan's Debut Film Lines Bags 'The Best Feature Film' At The New York Cinematography Awards (View (Post)

Hina Khan's Lines Wins Best Feature Film Award (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan's debut film Lines has made lots of noise ever since its inception. Also, Lines debuted at the Cannes Film Festival where Hina's presence was the talk of the town (we are not just talking about the fashionista's red-carpet looks but also the comments that she fell prey to). After having been in the limelight with a grand poster launch at the International Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan's film Lines, has now won 'The Best Feature Film' award at the New York Cinematography Awards. Hina Khan Dons a Stunning Rami Al Ali Midi Dress to Launch Her Film Lines’ Poster at Cannes 2019 (View Pics).

After winning the New York Cinematography award, the film has also qualified for the prestigious Golden Eagle awards which will happen later this year. Revealing all this in a post where Hina revealed the winning certificate given to the director of Lines, Rahat Kazmi, Hina penned down a thank you post. The Rise and Rise of Hina Khan: All Eyes on Actress’ Cannes Debut, Bollywood Debut Film 'Lines' and Her Red Carpet Look at the Film Fest.

Check It Out Below:

An excited Hina revealed, "Firsts are always special and Lines was the first film I shot with my favourite Rahat Kazmi. Its a project which has given me a character that is very close to my heart! I am excited that the film is being appreciated and awarded at festivals and we have been getting tremendous feedback." Well, here's congratulations Hina Khan and team Lines!