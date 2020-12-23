You may agree to disagree, but 'swear words' are part and parcel of our daily lives. The only difference is that while some might use it occasionally, some might utter the so-called bad words very often. But do you know from where these words originated? Do you know what's the meaning of every cuss word you use? If these are the questions that make you curious, Netflix's upcoming six-part comedy entertainer History of Swear Words is just for you. The show is hosted by none other than hosted the 'National Treasure', Nicolas Cage. Nicolas Cage to Host Netflix’s History of Swear Words; Series to Explore the Origin of Cuss Words Such As ‘F**k’, ‘S**t’.

The trailer starts with Nicolas screaming the most widely used swear word f*ck. Ahead in the video, you will see some jaw-dropping glimpse of how words like sh*t, b*tch, di*k, pu**y, damn and more came into existence. Each episode will have celebs, experts as well as historians who will explain the viewers and elaborate on the many profanities in a fun way. Interesting much, right? The White Tiger Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao's Film Explores the Parasitic Class Divide (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Produced by Funny or Die, History of Swear Words looks a fun-filled series and something new to binge-watch. The show's celebrity guests include Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Patti Harrison whereas Benjamin Bergen, linguist Anne Charity Hudley and lexicographer Kory Stamper from the brainy field. History of Swear Words premieres on January 5, 2021. Stay tuned!

