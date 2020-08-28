In a shocking turn of events, Indian Idol fame Renu Nagar from Alwar city, Rajasthan has been admitted to a hospital and is in critical condition. Reportedly, this news comes a day after her boyfriend Ravi Nut died by suicide after he consumed a poisonous substance. The report further elaborates that when Renu came to know about her lover Ravi's untimely demise, she got stressed and collapsed on the spot. The girl was then immediately rushed to the hospital and is being treated at a hospital in the ICU. Sangeeta Srivastava, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Actress, Dies of Autoimmune Disease In Mumbai.

After this news, a few reports also state that a month ago Renu and Ravi had eloped. Reportedly, the singer's father had lodged a complaint in police station citing that her daughter was brain-washed and so she ran away with Ravi. Renu and Ravi had returned five days before the suicidal incident. Reports also state that police had recorded Ravi's statement. Samir Sharma Dies By Suicide: Twitterati Shocked To Hear About Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor’s Death.

The reason for Ravi's death is still unknown and the same statement has been given by the deceased's father. Ravi used to come to Renu's house to teach her a musical instrument and that is how the two came close to each other and started dating, claims online reports. All we wish is a speedy recovery of Renu. Stay tuned!

