2020 continues to be harsh for the entertainment industry. As if the chaos around lockdown and the deadly bug was not enough, the showbiz has witnessed many talented artistes saying goodbye to the world forever. The latest we hear is that Sangeeta Srivastava who was a prominent face from the Television space has passed away in Mumbai. The actress is best known for her role in Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani's hit daily soap Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. As per Tellychakkar, she was admitted at Kokilaben Hospital and breathed her last on August 25. She was suffering from an autoimmune disease called vasculitis. Samir Sharma Dies By Suicide: Twitterati Shocked To Hear About Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor’s Death.

This is indeed shocking for the TV industry as not just Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sangeeta had worked in many serials. Thapki Pyaar Ki, Bhanwar are few more names of the drama she had been part of. Our prayers and with the deceased's family and all we can say is that may her soul rest in peace. Samir Sharma No More: Did You Know the Late Actor was a Part of Sidharth Malhotra - Sonakshi Sinha's Ittefaq?

The entertainment sector as a whole is going through a really bad phase as death and suicide news come in almost every single day. Earlier to this, on August 6, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke actor Samir Sharma had committed suicide and was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling. Even on the Bollywood side celebs like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Saroj Khan and more have passed away in 2020. Stay tuned!

