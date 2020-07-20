Indian Matchmaking is one of the newest Netflix shows that has managed to become a topic of heavy discussion on social media and is receiving not-so favourable reviews. The reality show takes us through the lives of Indian bachelors and bachelorettes as well as US-based contestants who are forced into seeking help from an Indian matchmaker for marriage. The show is receiving a lot of backlash for pushing a myopic approach towards Indian marriages. There has been a lot of talk about Indian matchmaker on the show, Sima Taparia whose cringey lines are being slammed by viewers.A Suitable Boy Adaptation: Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami and Vivek Gomber on Board for Mira Nair’s BBC One Series.

The dating/matchmaking series whilst throwing light on the setup of Indian arranged marriages, seems to be perpetuating old beliefs and reinforcing stereotypes. Several people on social media have called out the show for promoting racism and casteism. At one point on the show, matchmaker Sima Taparia is also seen saying derogatory things such as, "because of your situation your options are limited, you have to adjust with what you get" to a divorcee woman seeking a husband. Check out how Twitterati have reacted to this controversial show.

Promoting a Narrow-Minded Attitude

Is Compromise the Key?

Have You Tried This Drinking Game Yet?

Regressive in All Sense:

Some Truths Exposed:

Cringey Is The Word:

The show has certainly opened up a dialogue on the toxicity and overall and major issues with the concept of arrange marriage. Let's hope the show serves as a warning to do better than to learn from its regressive ideas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).