Season 2 of Laughter Chefs, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh, is inching towards its grand finale. The star-studded, culinary-based show has managed to entertain audiences with its fun-filled episodes ever since its premiere in January 2025. With excitement surrounding the finale at its peak, the makers have planned to make the remaining journey even more interesting by adding fun twists. In a recent promo shared by the makers, a pandit ji (priest) is seen visiting the set of Laughter Chefs 2 to guide the contestants. Out of everyone, the pandit ji had a cheeky, marriage-related piece of advice for Elvish Yadav. ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 2 Grand Finale: Did Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra Win Bharti Singh’s Star-Studded Culinary Show? Viral X Posts Hint So.

Pandit Ji Advises Elvish Yadav To Get Married!

In a recent promo dropped by the makers of Laughter Chefs 2, a Pandit ji can be seen visiting the show's set and interacting with the contestants. Krushna Abhishek, with his signature humorous style, can be seen kicking off the conversation by asking for advice related to Elvish Yadav. He asked, "Pandit ji, humara ladka (Elvish) bohot pareshan hai. Pooch raha hai ki Supreme Court ka kab clear hoga? Koi upaay bata deejiye." (Pandit ji, our boy is very tensed. He wants to know when the Supreme Court will clear his case. Please show us the way). Responding to this, Pandit ji says, "Jab tak patni ka sahara nahi milega, kuch clear nahi ho sakta." (Nothing will get resolved until he has the support of his wife.)

Pandit Ji Suggests Marriage As Solution to Elvish Yadav’s Legal Woes on ‘Laughter Chefs 2’

Elvish Yadav reacts by asking, "Kisi aur ke patni ka sahara?" (someone else's wife's help?) to which Kushna jumps in and says, "Jaise supreme power ghar me aayegi, Supreme Court hal ho jaega." (Soon as supreme power enters the house, the problem related to the Supreme Court will vanish). The pandit ji wraps the conversation by saying "aap anubhavi aadmi hai" (you are an experienced man) to Krushna, leaving everyone in splits. Bottle Baba aka Hari Dham Sarkar on 'Laughter Chefs' VIDEOS! Viral Godman's Hilarious Banters With Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande and Others Go Viral.

Recently viral social media posts suggested that Elvish Yadav has added another rfrather to his cap by winning Laughter Chefs Season 2 along with Karan Kundrra. Earlier this year, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also won Roadies XX as a grand leader.

