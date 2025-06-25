The second season of the much-loved celebrity culinary show Laughter Chefs is nearing its grand finale. Hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show wrapped up on a high note. After an exciting season, fans are eager to know who lifted the prestigious winner’s trophy after a journey of nearly six months. Just minutes ago, Karan Kundrra took to social media and shared a post with just a folded hands emoji, sparking excitement and speculation. Fans quickly flooded the comments section, congratulating Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav for winning Laughter Chefs Season 2. Bottle Baba aka Hari Dham Sarkar on 'Laughter Chefs' VIDEOS! Viral Godman's Hilarious Banters With Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande and Others Go Viral.

Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra Win ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 2?

On Wednesday (June 25), Karan Kundrra took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a tweet featuring only a folded hands emoji. Under the post, his fans congratulated him and Elvish Yadav on winning Laughter Chefs Season 2.

Karan Kundraa Hinting at His ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ Triumph?

🙏🏼 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) June 25, 2025

Fans took to the microblogging platform and showered praise on the pair of Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundraa for their big win. Confirming the speculation, fans even shared videos of Karan Kundrra along with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner with their winner's trophy. A fan wrote, "Elvish & Karan, kings of comedy & chemistry! Your passion, honesty & swag always steal the show. Proud moment for the Elvish Army!" while another fan wrote, "Congratulations Elvish & Karan on winning Laughter Chefs! The winning streak continues!"

Netizens Share Photos and Videos of Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra Winning ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 2

Cabinet hi chotta padjaega abtoh Itni trophies ikatthi hogyi hain 😭😭#LaughterChefsS2 pic.twitter.com/SbZSQOryUP — 𝒔 ࿕ (@shank0513_) June 25, 2025

Elvish Yadav’s Winning Streak Continues!

Congratulations Elvish & Karan on winning Laughter Chefs! 🏆🔥 The winning streak continues! Wherever you go, you excel — that’s your honesty. Whatever you do, you do with your whole heart. So proud of you both! 💯❤️#ElvishYadav #LaughterChefsS2 #ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/Zv1FbYZMZ4 — Priya Vatsh (@Priyankavatsh) June 25, 2025

Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav Win ‘Laughter Chefs 2’

Congratulations #ElvishYadav and #KaranKundrra for winning #LaughterChefsS2 🏆 Both of them truly deserve to win it as they were consistently winning stars from the beginning and also they added a lot of spark to the show. ❤️✨️@ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/BmnWlu1qky — ElvishYadav (@Elvish_Yadav006) June 25, 2025

Another user joked that Elvish Yadav might have to extend his cabinet, saying there’s no space left for all the trophies he has won. For those unaware, Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023, served as a mentor in Playground Season 4 in 2024, led a gang in Roadies XX in 2025, and has now won Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment 2. Kushal Tanwar Aka Gullu Wins MTV ‘Roadies XX’: All About Content Creator From Elvish Yadav’s Gang Who Clinched Victory in 20th Season of Reality Show in Comeback Twist!.

Laughter Chefs 2 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors TV.

