While Britishers had kabzaa over India for a very long time, generations of Indians took up the challenge to defeat them and one amongst them was as fierce as all the men - Jhansi Ki Rani Laxmibai. To protect her kingdom of Jhansi, the lady took to the battle field and led her army and when desperate times arrived, the lady even strapped her son to her back but never turned her back from the battle field or her men. Rani of Jhansi, Lakshmibai Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts to Know About India’s Warrior Queen Who Who Will Always Be Remembered for Her Courage and Fearlessness.

And her story was not just an inspiring history lesson for us during school days, but also a tale of bravado to tell, for filmmakers on the big and small screen who have re-created and brought to life Jhansi Ki Rani's tale to life. Rani Lakshmi Bai Death Anniversary 2019: Five Quotes by Jhansi Ki Rani, the Fearless Warrior Queen Are a Must Read.

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Lets start with the latest. National Award Winner Kangana Ranaut played the Rani of Jhansi in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and impressed the critics and fans alike.

Kratika Sengar in Jhansi Ki Rani

Kratika Sengar's portrayal of the queen of Jhansi is considered as the best one on TV. The Indian drama was loved by fans so much and its popularity only soared with Kratika's portrayal.

Anushka Shetty in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Anushka Shetty played the role of Laxmibai in the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Helmed by Surender Reddy, Anushka made fans' jaws drop with her fierce portrayal of Queen Jhansi. The film was dubbed and released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Ulka Gupta in Jhansi Ki Rani

While Kratika Sengar was the face of Zee TV's Jhansi Ki Rani, the show started off with a young Manu (short for Manikarnika, also known as Jhansi), played by actress Ulka Gupta. From the first episode itself, Ulka Gupta with sheer honesty and hard work, impressed the masses. From showing her fragile side to turning into a bold warrior, Gupta did complete justice in her portrayal of a Manu.

Anushka Sen As In Khoob Ladi Mardani... Jhansi Ki Rani

After Zee TV's hit attempt, Colors channel also came up with a show, Jhansi Ki Rani which was fully focused on the life of Rani Laxmibai. For this one, a new face, Anushka Sen was chosen and we must say she got into the skin of the warrior brilliantly.

On the eve of Rani Laxmi Bai's birth anniversary, we bow down to these ladies for their individual portrayal of the warrior queen and doing justice to it. Let's remember the brave queen and her valour with a line that describes her the best: "Khoob ladi mardani woh to Jhansi wali rani thi."

