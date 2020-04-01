Kapil Sharma Treats Fans With Cute Pictures of Daughter Anayra on Navrati’s Eighth Day, Ashtami!

Kapil Sharma, Anayra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stand-up comedian, Kapil Sharma is currently in the 21 days lockdown mode, just like other celebrities. Amid this time, the best part is that, celebs can spend quality hours with their families. Meanwhile, if you are the one who is bored, then fret not, as Kapil just shared a few pictures of his daughter, Anayra and they are adorable and how. On the eighth day of Navratri, Ashtami, the TV and Bollywood star teased fans with photos of his kanya. Also, going by the pics, the baby girl is all decked up in traditional attire celebrating the auspicious day. COVID-19 Outbreak: Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund For The '#FightAgainstCorona' Cause (View Tweet).

Elaborating on Anayra's look, the 4-months-old doll is seen wearing a pink coloured choli which is paired with a yellow coloured embellished ghagra. Not just this, the little princess can also be seen donning red bangles and a bindi. How cute! Well, apart from the style part, it's the munchkin's broad smile which is like the cherry on the cake. We feel Anayra is daddy's girl, as just like Kapil she can't stop laughing. Kapil Sharma Cheers for Medical Professionals With Daughter Anayra From the Balcony, Plays the Drums With Mika Singh During Janata Curfew (Watch Videos).

Check Out The Pictures Shared By Kapil Sharma Below:

As per Hindu tradition, the eighth day of Navratri, called as Ashtami is celebrated with joy wherein girls are worshipped as a form of Goddess Durga and looks like the above picture is from the same Sharma's time. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their daughter last year in December. Stay tuned!