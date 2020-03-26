COVID-19 Outbreak: Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund For The '#FightAgainstCorona' Cause (View Tweet)

Kapil Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While India has handled the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic way better than the rest of the world (touchwood), COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly in the country. With the number of affected cases rising to above 600 and the death toll (at the time of writing this story) reaching 15, India has taken the 21 days lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi very seriously, with only venturing out to get food supplies and nothing more. Also, with various statistics doing the rounds about how Indian doctors and hospitals are ill-equipped to handle Coronavirus, people from all quarters of the society have been coming forward to offer financial support. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 15 After 75-Year-Old Woman, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Gujarat.

Just this morning (March 26, 2020), south superstar Pawan Kalyan announced that he was going to contribute Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund and Rs 50 Lakh each to Andhra Prades and Chief Minister's relief funds, to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Following suit were actors Nithiin who donated Rs 10 Lakh each to both the AP and Telangana Government relief funds. Actor Ram Charam also contributed that he will contribute s 70 Lakh for the cause. Pawan Kalyan Announces Rs 2 Crore Donation to Govt Relief Fund to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic.

And now, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma too pledged his support by contributing Rs 50 Lakh to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the #fightagainstcorona'.

Check Out Kapil's Tweet Below:

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

In his tweet, Kapil also urged everyone to stay home and stay safe and not add to the chaos that COVID-19 has been spreading in the country.

In other news, the Producers Guild of India also set up a relief fund for workers affected due to the abrupt shut down of the industry, a cause to which Ananya Panday announced that she will contribute. Also, billionaire Kylie Jenner too did her part and donated 1 Million Dollars to aid in medical supplies like masks, face shields and protective gear required during the pandemic. Its absolutely overwhelming to see stars do their part in times of need.