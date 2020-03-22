Kapil Sharma Cheers for Medical Professionals With Daughter Anayra From the Balcony, Plays the Drums With Mika Singh During Janata Curfew (Watch Videos)

Kapil Sharma with Daughter Anayra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Several Bollywood celebs on Sunday, March 22 came to their balconies for the 5 PM applause to laud the work of medical professionals in the time of a crisis like a coronavirus. India observed a nationwide curfew, 'Janata Curfew' so as to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Apart from A list Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many more, TV's fav personality, Kapil Sharma also came to the balcony for the 5PM applause. Not just this, the comedian was accompanied by his newborn daughter Anayra. Kapil was seen waving with his adorable daughter from the balcony. Deepika Padukone Claps and Shows Gratitude to All the Medical Heroes and Workers Amid the Janata Curfew (View Pics).

The host also got together with Mika Singh who took the clapping gesture to another level as he played the drums to show gratitude towards the medical staff working hard to fight coronavirus. Soon joining Mika in his balcony, Kapil also tried his hands at drumming. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Mika Singh wrote, "This is how we appreciate our real heroes. It was a wonderful moment with everybody around my locality." Akshay Kumar Joins 'Neighbour' Hrithik Roshan As They Clap and Clang Plates to Laud the Tireless Efforts of Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

Check Out Kapil and His Daughter Here:

Check Out Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh Playing the Drums:

Among other big celebrities who cheered for the medical practitioners were also Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan. The actor teamed up with his neighbours Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala for the same. Both the actors were seen ringing plates and spoons together.