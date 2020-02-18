Karan Patel Is The Highest Paid Contestant On The Special Edition Of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi?

KAran will take part in a special edition of KKK (picture credit - Instagram)

Now that Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end after a run of four months, Colors is prepping up for the next season Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, which as we all know is a popular Indian stunt and adventure reality TV show. This will be the tenth season and filmmaker Rohit Shetty will return as the host for the fifth time. The show was launched in Mumbai last night and the line-up of contestants looks pretty interesting this year. TV actors Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, comedian Balraj Syal, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande will be seen performing some dangerous stunts and getting over their fears this season.

While the tenth season of KKK will go on-air from February 22, word has it that there is going to be another special edition of the show that will be shot in Bulgaria soon. Some of the contestants from the previous seasons will be a part of this. According to Pinkvilla, Karan Patel will be taking part in the special edition and not just that he is getting a huge amount of money for participating in it. Karan Patel and Wife Ankita Bhargava Share the FIRST Full Picture of Daughter Mehr and Later Delete It!

“The special edition will have at least ten episodes, and will be shot in Bulgaria. The contestants will fly down soon to be a part of the show. Karan, who is a part of the upcoming season has also been roped in for the show and will be receiving almost 6 lac per episode making it close to 60-70 lac for the edition,” a source was quoted by the portal. Well, honestly it's not surprising. Karan is hugely popular. He has managed to earn a big fan following through the work he has done on television in all these years. We can't wait to know who else is going to be a part of this special season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.