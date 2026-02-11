The Mumbai Police have initiated a high-level probe after a close associate of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a threatening email demanding several crores of rupees. According to a report, the message was sent by an individual claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, marking the latest in a series of extortion attempts targeting the film industry. Ranveer Singh Receives Multi-Crore Extortion Threat via WhatsApp Following Rohit Shetty House Firing Incident; Mumbai Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Link (View Post).

Salman Khan’s Close Associate Receives Threatening Email

The threatening communication was reportedly sent to an actor who is a close relative and associate of Salman Khan. The email explicitly demanded a payment of multiple crores and warned of "deadly consequences" if the sum was not delivered.

According to report in the Free Press Journal , the sender identified himself as an operative of the Bishnoi syndicate. While a formal complaint is being processed, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has already begun tracking the metadata of the email to locate the sender's origin.

Climate of Intimidation in Bollywood

This incident follows a string of security scares involving prominent film personalities. Earlier this week, actor Ranveer Singh reportedly received a similar extortion threat via a WhatsApp voice note, which also demanded a significant payment.

These threats come in the wake of a shooting incident outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Investigators believe these events are linked to a coordinated intimidation campaign by organized crime figures, specifically targeting high-profile actors and directors to create an atmosphere of fear.

Background on Security Measures

Salman Khan has remained a primary target for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for several years. Following a series of threats and a firing incident outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in April 2024, his security was upgraded to the "Y-plus" category. Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Trace Scooter Used in Firing Outside Director’s Juhu Residence.

"We are taking every communication seriously given the recent history of incidents," a senior official stated. "Technical teams are analyzing the patterns to see if these are 'copycat' threats or directly linked to the same syndicate involved in the Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh cases."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (FPJ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).