A brilliant artist, a man of his words, a doting father, and a superb husband, Karanvir Bohra wears many positive titles with a lot of confidence. In his career so far, we have seen him doing films, TV shows, serials via which he has proved he's here to stay. The best part about the actor is that he's adaptive and blends as per the situation. But did you know that Karanvir once featured in a song starring actress Bhumika Chawla? Well, on the actor's birthday today, let's take a look at this anecdote about him. Happy Birthday Karanvir Bohra: 5 Times 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' Actor Won Us With His Splendid Acting (Watch Videos).

Titled Jab Se Door Lage Ho Rehne, the song starring Karanvir sees him remembering the love of his life Bhumika. The melody is slow and we basically get to see flashbacks of the good time spent between the couple. Sung by Altaf Raja, the track has depth and Bohra can be seen in a never seen before avatar. All the time, we see Karanvir sobbing in the frame, we feel his pain. In a nutshell, it's a heartwrenching song. Karanvir Bohra Shares an Adorable Picture With His Baby Girl, Reveals Her Name and Its Meaning With a Post.

Watch Jab Se Door Lage Ho Rehne Song Below:

Born in Jodhpur to a Marwari family, Karanvir Bohra made his debut in films as a child artist in Tejaa (1990) and later made his TV debut with Just Mohabbat. Meanwhile, workwise, he will be seen in Kutub Minar, which is all about a father-son duo, where the latter suffers from a rare condition called macro-phallus. Lastly, we wish Karanvir Bohra, a very happy birthday. Stay tuned.

